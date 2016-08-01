Any feedback from readers is welcome.

This book provides a broad and applications-oriented introduction to electromagnetic waves and antennas, with MATLAB examples. Current interest in these areas is driven by the growth in wireless and fiber-optic communications, information technology, and materials science.

Communications, antenna, radar, and microwave engineers must deal with the generation, transmission, and reception of electromagnetic waves. Device engineers working on ever-smaller integrated circuits and at ever higher frequencies must take into account wave propagation effects at the chip and circuit-board levels. Communication and computer network engineers routinely use waveguiding systems, such as transmission lines and optical fibers. Novel recent developments in materials, such as photonic bandgap structures, omnidirectional dielectric mirrors, birefringent multilayer films, surface plasmons, negative-index metamaterials, slow and fast light, promise a revolution in the control and manipulation of light and other applications. These are just some examples of topics discussed in this book.

The book is organized around three main topic areas:

The propagation, reflection, and transmission of plane waves, and the analysis and design of multilayer films.

Waveguiding systems, including metallic, dielectric, and surface waveguides, transmission lines, impedance matching, and S-parameters.

Linear and aperture antennas, scalar and vector diffraction theory, plane-wave spectrum, Fourier optics, superdirectivity and superresolution concepts, antenna array design, numerical methods in antennas, and coupled antennas.

Initially posted online in November 2002. Latest revision date - August 1, 2016.

Please note that the book is now completed and, except for corrections, the August 1, 2016 revision will be the last one.

The entire book is freely available in PDF 2-up format, and in PDF 1-up format. The MATLAB toolbox is available here . The book is also available in printed form. Individual chapters are available below in PDF in 2-up format.

Copyright Notice

Copyright (c) 1996-2016 by Sophocles J. Orfanidis, All Rights Reserved. The book exists in online form through the web page www.ece.rutgers.edu/~orfanidi/ewa. Links to this page may be placed on any web site. The book may cited as follows:

S. J. Orfanidis, "Electromagnetic Waves and Antennas", 2016 [Online]. Available: https://www.ece.rutgers.edu/~orfanidi/ewa/.

Any part of this book may be downloaded and printed for personal or educational use only, as long as the printed or photocopied pages are not altered in any way from the original PDF files posted on the book's web page.

No part of this book may be reproduced, altered in any way, or transmitted in any form for commercial, profit, sale, or marketing purposes.

MATLAB (R) is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.

Solutions Manual

I am grateful to Mr. Davide Ramaccia, student of Prof. Alessandro Toscano, Department of Applied Electronics, University "Roma Tre", Rome, Italy, for producing very detailed solutions of the problems of Chapters 1 & 2 , and for allowing me to post them online. Solutions to the rest of the problems are not yet available.

The book is also available in print-on-demand form. Because of printer limitations, the book has been evenly split into two volumes, each with its own index, but with the list of references and appendices included only in volume two. The following versions are available:

The text makes extensive use of MATLAB. We have developed an "Electromagnetic Waves & Antennas" toolbox containing about 200 MATLAB functions for carrying out all of the computations and simulation examples in the text. Code segments illustrating the usage of these functions are found throughout the book, and serve as a user manual. Our MATLAB-based numerical solutions are not meant to replace sophisticated commercial field solvers. The inclusion of numerical methods was motivated by the desire to provide the reader with some simple tools for self-study and experimentation. We felt that it would be useful and fun to be able to quickly carry out the computations illustrating various waves and antenna applications, and have included enough MATLAB code in each example (but skipping all figure annotations) that would enable the reader to reproduce the results. The functions may be grouped into the following categories:

Design and analysis of multilayer film structures, including antireflection coatings, polarizers, omnidirectional mirrors, narrow-band transmission filters, birefringent multilayer films and giant birefringent optics.

Design of quarter-wavelength impedance transformers and other impedance matching methods, such as stub matching and L-, Pi- and T-section reactive matching networks.

Design and analysis of dielectric slab guides, plasmonic waveguides, Sommerfeld wires, and Goubau surface wave lines.

Design and analysis of transmission lines and waveguides, such as microstrip lines.

S-parameter functions for gain computations, Smith chart generation, stability, gain, and noise-figure circles, simultaneous conjugate matching, and microwave amplifier design.

Functions for the computation of directivities and gain patterns of linear antennas, such as dipole, vee, rhombic, and traveling-wave antennas, including functions for the input impedance of dipoles.

Aperture antenna functions for open-ended waveguides, and horn antenna design.

Functions for diffraction calculations, such as diffraction integrals, and knife-edge diffraction coefficients, Talbot effect, Bethe-Bouwkamp model.

One- and two-dimensional apodizer design for continuous aperture distributions, optimum prolate spheroidal wavefunction apodizers, Taylor's one-parameter and n-bar one-dimensional distributions, and their two-dimensional versions.

Antenna array design functions for uniform, binomial, Dolph-Chebyshev, Taylor one-parameter and n-bar distributions, prolate arrays, Villeneuve arrays, sector-beam, multi-beam, Woodward-Lawson, and Butler arrays. Functions for beamwidth and directivity calculations, and for steering and scanning.

Numerical methods for solving the Hallen and Pocklington integral equations for single and coupled antennas and computing self and mutual impedances.

Several functions for making azimuthal and polar plots of antenna and array gain patterns.

There are also several MATLAB movies showing the propagation of pulses in media with negative or superluminal group velocities, the propagation of step signals and pulses on terminated transmission lines, or propagating on cascaded lines, step signals getting reflected off reactive terminations, fault location by TDR, propagating crosstalk signals on coupled lines, and time-evolution of the field lines radiated by a dipole antenna.

c:\antennas\ewa

addpath c:\antennas\ewa;

help ewa;

set(0,'DefaultAxesLineWidth', 1);

set(0,'DefaultLineLineWidth', 1.5);